Seussical the Musical at The Alhambra Theatre | River City Live

The Alhambra Theatre has the perfect show for the entire family this summer Seussical the Musical. Based on the books “Horton the Elephant” and “The Cat in the Hat,” characters from the whimsical imagination of Dr. Seuss come together for a magical musical experience. The colorful characters transport us from the popular books to the stage.

Seussical the Musical runs through August 1, 2021. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

