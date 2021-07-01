Mostly Cloudy icon
Red, White, and Blues | River City Live

River City Live
Red, White, and Blues | River City Live
Red, White, and Blues | River City Live

Les DeMerle and Bonnie Eisele continue to showcase the jazz music genre with another event on Amelia Island.  They have partnered with Story and Song Bookstore Bistro to put on 2 performances Sunday, July 4th at 2 pm and 5pm.  The musical stylings will focus on jazz, but also span to R&B, Brazillian influences and more.  There will also be a barbecue to open the day starting at noon.  Tickets are available for Red, White & Blues: A Jazz Tribute to Independence Day featuring the Dynamic Les DeMerle Quartet with Bonnie Eisele at storyandsongbookstore.com/specialevents.

