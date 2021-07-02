DIY Fireworks In A Glass! | River City Live

Looking for something fun to do with your kids this 4th of July weekend? Look no further than fireworks in a glass!
Water
Oil
Food Coloring (Any color of your choosing)
16 oz clear glass
Another 16 oz clear glass
A Fork
- Fill the tall glass almost to the top with room-temperature water.
- Pour 2 tablespoons of oil into the other glass.
- Add 2 drops of food coloring to the glass with the oil.
- Stir the oil into the food coloring using a fork. Stop once you break the food coloring into smaller drops.
- Pour the oil and coloring mixture into the tall glass.
- Take a look at the glass! The food coloring will slowly sink in the glass, with each droplet expanding outwards as it falls creating the firework effect.