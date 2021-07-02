Cloudy icon
DIY Fireworks In A Glass! | River City Live

Looking for something fun to do with your kids this 4th of July weekend? Look no further than fireworks in a glass!

Water

Oil

Food Coloring (Any color of your choosing)

16 oz clear glass

Another 16 oz clear glass

A Fork

  1. Fill the tall glass almost to the top with room-temperature water.
  2. Pour 2 tablespoons of oil into the other glass.
  3. Add 2 drops of food coloring to the glass with the oil.
  4. Stir the oil into the food coloring using a fork. Stop once you break the food coloring into smaller drops.
  5. Pour the oil and coloring mixture into the tall glass.
  6. Take a look at the glass! The food coloring will slowly sink in the glass, with each droplet expanding outwards as it falls creating the firework effect.

