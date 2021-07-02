Sterling Joyce Retirement Party | River City Live

Most of Jacksonville has heard of Sterling Joyce, but those living out at the Beaches KNOW Sterling Joyce. He has been an integral part of the Jax Beach scene for over 4 decades. He is noted for his hospitality and smile at Casa Marina. He has encountered celebrities (local, national and international) which has made him a wealth of knowledge and history.

All good things must come to an end, and Sterling is finally retiring. The community is coming together to throw an epic retirement party in his honor July 7th. It will feature a fashion show with local designers, live music, acrobatic arts and more. It’s a Black and White dress theme with the motto…”Let’s Get Fancy!” Celebrate the legend at Seachasers from 6-9pm with an after party to follow.