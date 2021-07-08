Publix Aprons Simple Meal: Blackberry Galette | River City Live

Blackberry Galette Total Time - 1 hour, 50 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients: for dough
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter (1 stick)
1 1/4 cups flour (+more for dusting)
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 4 tablespoons ice water
Plastic wrap
For Filling
1 lemon
2 cups fresh blackberries
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon almond (or vanilla) extract for galette
Parchment paper
1 large egg
1 teaspoon water
1 tablespoon sugar Steps:
1. Prepare dough. Cut cold butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Add to bowl of food processor: 1 1/4 cups flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, and salt; pulse to just combine. Add butter; pulse 5 6 times until crumbly. Drizzle with water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing until dough begins to form a ball and pull away from sides. Transfer dough to lightly floured work surface. Form dough into a disk shape and wrap in plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes
2. Prepare filling. Juice lemon (1 teaspoon). Whisk 1/4 cups sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons flour, and cinnamon in a bowl until blended. Stir in blackberries, lemon juice, and extract. Let stand 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Prepare galette. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Lightly dust work surface with flour. Roll dough into a 12- inch circle, 1/8-inch thick. Carefully roll crust onto rolling pin; unroll onto baking sheet.
4. Spread blackberry mixture over dough (leaving about a 1-inch border). Fold the 1-inch border onto the edge of the berry mixture. Beat egg and remaining 1 teaspoon water until combined. Brush egg mixture over crust; then sprinkle crust with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake 35 45 minutes until crust is golden and filling is bubbly. Remove from oven and set aside to cool 15 minutes before slicing; serve with Lemon-Thyme Ice Cream (see recipe).