Publix Aprons Simple Meal: Blackberry Galette | River City Live

Blackberry Galette Total Time - 1 hour, 50 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients: for dough

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 1/4 cups flour (+more for dusting)

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 4 tablespoons ice water

Plastic wrap

For Filling

1 lemon

2 cups fresh blackberries

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon almond (or vanilla) extract for galette

Parchment paper

1 large egg

1 teaspoon water

1 tablespoon sugar Steps:

1. Prepare dough. Cut cold butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Add to bowl of food processor: 1 1/4 cups flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, and salt; pulse to just combine. Add butter; pulse 5 6 times until crumbly. Drizzle with water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing until dough begins to form a ball and pull away from sides. Transfer dough to lightly floured work surface. Form dough into a disk shape and wrap in plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes

2. Prepare filling. Juice lemon (1 teaspoon). Whisk 1/4 cups sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons flour, and cinnamon in a bowl until blended. Stir in blackberries, lemon juice, and extract. Let stand 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Prepare galette. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Lightly dust work surface with flour. Roll dough into a 12- inch circle, 1/8-inch thick. Carefully roll crust onto rolling pin; unroll onto baking sheet.

4. Spread blackberry mixture over dough (leaving about a 1-inch border). Fold the 1-inch border onto the edge of the berry mixture. Beat egg and remaining 1 teaspoon water until combined. Brush egg mixture over crust; then sprinkle crust with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake 35 45 minutes until crust is golden and filling is bubbly. Remove from oven and set aside to cool 15 minutes before slicing; serve with Lemon-Thyme Ice Cream (see recipe).