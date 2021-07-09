New Technology for Treating Lung Cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Lung Cancer kills more people than any other cancer and a new technology is being used in Jacksonville at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center to find lung cancer earlier than ever before.

We spoke with Dr, Aakash Modi an Interventional Pulmonologist at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center to learn more about robot-assisted bronchoscopy Dr. Modi says “the goal is to diagnose lung cancer at it’s earliest and smallest stage.”

Dr. Modi describes robot-assisted bronchoscopy as an extremely powerful tool that uses traditional endoscopic views of the patients lungs and combines that technology with computer assisted navigation with 3D views of the patients own lung anatomy. He also said “this has changed the way how the diagnose those lung nodules.”

If you would like to learn more you can visit: baptistmdanderson.com

If you would like to watch the full interview with Dr, Modi just click the link abaove.