Not So-lympics: BMX Racing | River City Live

Now it’s time for River City Live’s Not So-lympics! Today we are trying out our own spin on BMX racing, but first, let’s get some history.

Bicycle motocross, or BMX, started in the late 1960s in California. BMX racing offered exciting action at a low cost, and the infant sport became an instant hit, especially in California. This led to the foundation of a sanctioning body for BMX in the USA in the early 1970s. Over the following decade, the sport gradually gained international popularity.

It was in 2008 in the Bejing Olympics that BMX made its grand debut. BMX is one of the fastest and youngest cycling disciplines. Its principle is simple: eight riders compete on a track filled with jumps, tight bends and obstacles.

Here are the rules...The starter operates a device that calls: “set yourselves”, “riders ready”, “watch the lights”. The starting lights then flash through a sequence, accompanied by 3 beeps from the mechanism after which the gate drops forward and the race starts. As the riders cross the finish line, the finish line officials will point at them as they pass by calling out each competitor’s placing in the race. The riders then line up at the “Bails” in finishing place order, so that the official race results can be recorded.