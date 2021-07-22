Hubbard House Back to School Drive | River City Live

With back to school just around the corner, children need school supplies. Hubbard House is asking the community to help the children of survivors by donating back-to-school backpacks, school supplies and gift cards. Hubbard House provides shelter for the survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail A. Patin says “The donated items will give the children of survivors the necessities they need to start the school year strong. Patin also mentioned that not only will the children benefit from the help but the parents as well and will serve as a reminder of their caring community. The deadline to receive donated goods is August 2.

To donate or find out more visit: Back-to-School Backpack & Supply Drive | hubbardhouse