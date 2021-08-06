Caeleb Dressel Corn Maze | River City Live

It’s just a blueprint for now, but this Fall, families will be navigating through a giant corn maze that bears the likeness of Clay County’s own GOLD MEDALIST, Caeleb Dressel.

Kelly Mosley, of Amazing Grace Family Farms, told us, via Zoom, that the farm seeks to honor hometown heroes each year, and this year the giant corn maze will feature the decorated swimmer from Green Cove Springs.

Follow Amazing Grace Family Farms on Facebook for the latest on when the maze and accompanying family festival will open this Fall.