The Buzz About Hearing | River City Live

Tinnitus, Dementia, Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids and More. What’s helpful and what’s just hype? Dr. Sara Miers from Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center, a local non-profit organization that has been serving our community for more than 70 years joined River City Live, via Zoom, to explain.

Dr. Miers explained that healthy hearing is for everyone, at every age. She suggested that as we prepare for a new school year we need to learn about what’s new in the healthy hearing community and what our audiologists are talking about. For example: What is that ringing in your ear and is it affecting your hearing? Does hearing loss really cause dementia? What’s the deal with over-the-counter hearing aids?

Dr. Miers said that while over the counter hearing aids can certainly be helpful, she is concerned that people in need of assistance in hearing could skip an important step...being evaluated by first their Primary Care Physician and then eventually by an Audiologist.

