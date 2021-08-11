LOL Jax Film Festival | River City Live

The LOL Jax Film Festival Part V pops off this weekend at the MOSH Friday and Sunday evening. LOL stands for Laugh Out Loud for the comedic film festival aspect, but more so Loving Our Locals. The festival features local Jacksonville creatives in a variety of ways. Obviously filmmakers and actors get to shine, but local comedians and bands also get to showcase their skills. There will be limited spacing and masks required, so getting tickets ASAP is paramount to support your locals.