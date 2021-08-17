Non Profit Grocery Store Feeding Food Desert | River City Live

Overflow Health Alliance came into the community with a focus on empowering for a healthy community. With the area around Moncrief considered a food desert, the group launched a non profit grocery store called Making Ends Meet. This Sam’s style food pantry offers members the opportunity to shop for quality food options utilizing a $10 a year membership. This empowers them to feel less self conscious about their situation. With a second hand clothing boutique and a fitness center with a trainer on site, the site is open to all ages with an eye for more support from the Jacksonville community.