Jax Best Best Kayak Launch: Nocatee Kayak Launch

Kayaking and Stand Up Paddleboarding have grown in popularity over the past few years, particularly as more people are looking for ways to spend time outdoors.

Our Jax Best voters chose the Nocatee Paddle Launch as their favorite launch site.

Interested in getting started? Eden Kendall of River City Live met up with the Sup Crew of Jacksonville at the Goodbye’s Creek launch. The Sup Crew’s Facebook page has this to say! " The SUP Crew of Jacksonville is a group from all walks of life and all skill levels who gather to enjoy our passion for all forms of paddle sports and being on the water in Northeastern Florida and beyond. Stand Up Paddle Board meet-ups are recreational and fun in nature and suitable for all levels of experience. All are welcome to join our crew and enjoy this awesome water sport.” Learn more by searching Sup Crew of Jacksonville on Facebook.