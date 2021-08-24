15th Annual Northside Community Involvement Inc. Fundraiser | River City Live

For the love of the game, join Northside Community Involvement, Inc. on the green Saturday, August 28, 2021, for the 15th Annual Tournament of Unity Golf Fundraiser, on the Oak Marsh Golf Course on beautiful Amelia Island.

At par 72, this 6,500-yard course has 14 holes with water hazards and numerous bulk-headed greens. A variety of bunkers are placed throughout the course to add to the challenge, and a natural approach has been maintained as well with the use of coquina shell cart paths, native plant life, and preserved habitats for the local wildlife. Walking is allowed after 4:00 p.m.

Northside Community Involvement Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and individuals who are considered living 80% below the poverty level. They service “At or High Risk” and emotionally damaged persons who are unable to make proactive decisions, free of destructive and sabotaging behaviors. Northside Community Involvement Inc. is a nonprofit organization, chartered by the state of Florida, designed to give individuals, children, and families from all walks of life, a chance to help improve their lives, become self-sufficient, and economically stable citizens.