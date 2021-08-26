Publix Aprons Recipe: Key Lime Cheesecake | River City Live

Ingredients:
4 oz mascarpone cheese
16 oz cream cheese
Cooking spray
2 key limes
1 ½ cups sugar, divided
½ cup creme fraiche (or sour cream)
3 large eggs
¼ cup flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup key lime juice
Steps:
- Set mascarpone and cream cheese out to soften. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Coat springform pan with spray.
- Zest limes (2 teaspoons). Place cheeses in bowl of food processor; process until smooth and creamy. Add zest, ¾ cup sugar, creme fraiche, eggs, flour, vanilla, and salt; process until blended. Pour cheese mixture evenly into the prepared springform pan, then arrange the springform pan in a roasting pan. Add enough hot water to the roasting pan to come halfway up the springform pan.
- Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the center is set. Turn off the oven and let cheesecake stand for 20 minutes before removing. Carefully remove the springform pan from the roasting pan and let it stand to cool for 30 minutes. Chill 3 hours or until cold.
- Combine lime juice and remaining ¾ cup sugar in a small saucepan on medium; simmer 5-7 minutes until sugar has dissolved and syrup has formed. Drizzle sauce over cheesecake slices; serve.