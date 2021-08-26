Mostly Cloudy icon
84º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sponsored

Publix Aprons Recipe: Key Lime Cheesecake | River City Live

Tags: River City Live, Recipes
How to Make Key Lime Cheesecake with Publix | River City Live
How to Make Key Lime Cheesecake with Publix | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

4 oz mascarpone cheese

16 oz cream cheese

Cooking spray

2 key limes

1 ½ cups sugar, divided

½ cup creme fraiche (or sour cream)

3 large eggs

¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup key lime juice

Steps:

  1. Set mascarpone and cream cheese out to soften. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Coat springform pan with spray.
  2. Zest limes (2 teaspoons). Place cheeses in bowl of food processor; process until smooth and creamy. Add zest, ¾ cup sugar, creme fraiche, eggs, flour, vanilla, and salt; process until blended. Pour cheese mixture evenly into the prepared springform pan, then arrange the springform pan in a roasting pan. Add enough hot water to the roasting pan to come halfway up the springform pan.
  3. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the center is set. Turn off the oven and let cheesecake stand for 20 minutes before removing. Carefully remove the springform pan from the roasting pan and let it stand to cool for 30 minutes. Chill 3 hours or until cold.
  4. Combine lime juice and remaining ¾ cup sugar in a small saucepan on medium; simmer 5-7 minutes until sugar has dissolved and syrup has formed. Drizzle sauce over cheesecake slices; serve.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.