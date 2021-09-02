Secret Dinner Offering Invites | River City Live

Le Diner En Blanc was born in Paris some years ago when friends who hadn’t seen each other in years wanted to get together. The group became so large, it was decided that they should all wear white when they met to ensure they recognized each other. The same premise has launched around the world and landed in Jacksonville in 2019. It returns this year with expectations for an even larger event. Past invitees have already been contacted. While the dinner is “secret” and exclusive there are still opportunities for newbies to secure their own invitation. Rance met with event host, Markesha Fuller, to see if he could score one for himself.