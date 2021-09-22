Steam Punk Soiree Mini Comic Con at the MOSH | River City Live

MOSH just opened a new exhibit within their walls called DaVinci Machines & Robotics. It is focused on drawings and inventions created by the artist. Attendees will be amazed by DaVinci’s prolific creations. Many were kept secret because he didn’t feel like the public during his time could wrap their minds around such things as humans flying and more. This weekend, attendees can experience the exhibit along with a number of CosPlayers, vendors, food, beverages and more as part of the Steam Punk Soiree - Mini Comic Con. Rance zoomed in to find out more of what the party vibe will be like.