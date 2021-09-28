Beaches Go Green-Positively Jax Community Clean-Up | River City Live

To celebrate the upcoming Beaches Go Green - Positively Jax Community Clean-Up, Eden Kendall visited with the Nease High School Beaches Go Green Club. The officers of the club were very excited because they were about to receive hundreds of water bottles that the club had sponsored to be included as part of the school sports teams’ uniforms.

You are invited to join the clean up this weekend. Here’s more:

On Sunday, October 3, volunteers are requested to help in the Jax Community Clean-Up effort. The meet-up spot will be the parking lot of the Winston YMCA, located at 221 Riverside Avenue. Clean up will take place from 9-11 a.m. You do not have to pre-register.

The area we are focusing on are the bank of the St. Johns River from the Acostsa Bridge, southt to Riverside Memoral Park and West to Five Points.

Volunteers should bring their own reusable water bottles or coffee mug. When you arrive, look for the Beaches Go Green tent to sign in. Buckets, bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers will be given paper bags to collect cigarette butts and asked to keep count, if possible. After your clean-up, return the trash back to the tent where it will be sorted and quantified.

Prizes for the strangest items found and most cigarette butts collected will be handed out.