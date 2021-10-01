Publix Apron’s Meal: Egg Roll in a Bowl

Egg Roll in a Bowl
Total Time - 30 minutes {Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1/3 cup ( +2 tablespoons) reduced-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, divided 2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup reduced-sodium chicken stock 2 tablespoons ginger spice paste
1 stalk celery
1 medium carrot
1 bunch green onions 6 cloves garlic
1 (8 oz) can bamboo shoots 2 tablespoons canola oil
1 lb ground pork
5 oz sliced shiitake mushrooms 6 oz fresh snow peas
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 (16 oz) bag shredded 3-color coleslaw mix
1 (5 oz) package crispy rice or chow mein noodles
Steps:
1. Whisk together in small bowl: 1/3 cup soy sauce, vinegar, sriracha, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, sugar, chicken stock, and ginger until blended. Slice celery and carrots into matchsticks. Separate green onion whites from greens, then thinly slice both. Thinly slice garlic; drain bamboo shoots.
2. Heat large saute pan (or wok) on high 2-3 minutes. Add canola oil to pan, then add pork . Brown pork 5-7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains, and pork is 160°F. Push pork to side of pan and add thinly sliced white onion, garlic, celery, carrot, and mushrooms. Cook 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until vegetables begin to soften.
3. Stir in snow peas and bamboo shoots; cook 1 more minute, stirring occasionally. Pour soy sauce mixture into pan and bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and add to pan; continue cooking 1 minute, until liquid has thickened.
4. Meanwhile, add to large bowl: slaw mix, remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Divide cabbage between 4 bowls. Top evenly with pork mixture, chow mein noodles, and sliced green onion greens.
Serving suggestion: can be served over white rice, noodles, or zoodles.
Amount per 1/4 recipe serving : Calories 660, Total Fat 37g, Sat Fat 9g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 70mg, Sodium 1580mg, Carb 55g, Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 16g (Incl. 9g Added Sugars), Protein 31g, Vit D 6%, Cale 8%, Iron 30%, Potas 15%