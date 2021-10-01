Publix Apron’s Meal: Egg Roll in a Bowl

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Egg Roll in a Bowl

Total Time - 30 minutes {Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup ( +2 tablespoons) reduced-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, divided 2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken stock 2 tablespoons ginger spice paste

1 stalk celery

1 medium carrot

1 bunch green onions 6 cloves garlic

1 (8 oz) can bamboo shoots 2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb ground pork

5 oz sliced shiitake mushrooms 6 oz fresh snow peas

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 (16 oz) bag shredded 3-color coleslaw mix

1 (5 oz) package crispy rice or chow mein noodles

Steps:

1. Whisk together in small bowl: 1/3 cup soy sauce, vinegar, sriracha, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, sugar, chicken stock, and ginger until blended. Slice celery and carrots into matchsticks. Separate green onion whites from greens, then thinly slice both. Thinly slice garlic; drain bamboo shoots.

2. Heat large saute pan (or wok) on high 2-3 minutes. Add canola oil to pan, then add pork . Brown pork 5-7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains, and pork is 160°F. Push pork to side of pan and add thinly sliced white onion, garlic, celery, carrot, and mushrooms. Cook 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until vegetables begin to soften.

3. Stir in snow peas and bamboo shoots; cook 1 more minute, stirring occasionally. Pour soy sauce mixture into pan and bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and add to pan; continue cooking 1 minute, until liquid has thickened.

4. Meanwhile, add to large bowl: slaw mix, remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Divide cabbage between 4 bowls. Top evenly with pork mixture, chow mein noodles, and sliced green onion greens.

Serving suggestion: can be served over white rice, noodles, or zoodles.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving : Calories 660, Total Fat 37g, Sat Fat 9g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 70mg, Sodium 1580mg, Carb 55g, Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 16g (Incl. 9g Added Sugars), Protein 31g, Vit D 6%, Cale 8%, Iron 30%, Potas 15%