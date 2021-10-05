October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month | River City Live

Serving Duval and Baker Counties, Hubbard House, a full-service certified domestic violence center, has answered more than 101,500 hotline calls and sheltered more than 42,900 survivors and their children in its life-saving and life-changing 44-year history. The agency’s impact can be measured in suffering spared, lives liberated and tragic deaths avoided right here in the local community. And, for most survivors, it all begins when they make a confidential connection with an advocate at the 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline, available by phone at (904) 354-3114,or by text at (904) 210-3698.