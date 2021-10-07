Publix Aprons Recipe: Apple Tart Tatin | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Apple Tart Tatin

Total Time - 70 minutes (Makes 6sServings)

Ingredients:

6 Granny Smith apples

1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons apple pie spice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

Heavy duty aluminum foil 1 1/2 sheets frozen puff pastry

Steps:

1. Peel, core, and quarter apples; zest lemon (2 teaspoons) then juice (2 tablespoons). Add to large bowl: apples, lemon zest and juice, cardamom, ginger, apple pie spice, and salt; toss to coat well.

2. Combine in cast iron skillet: butter, sugar, and apples. Cover skillet with foil (lightly tent). Cook 15 18 minutes until apples soften and release their juices.

3. Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove apples from skillet (leave pan juices) and set aside. Cook pan juices 8 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, over medium-high until amber in color and thickened to syrupy caramel consistency. Remove skillet from heat and arrange apples artfully in pan, overlapping slightly, in a very tight concentric circle (cut some apple pieces to fit holes at the end if necessary).

4. Cut pastry sheets in half. Tuck each 1/2 pastry sheet down into the edge of the pan, overlapping each sheet slightly. Cut 4 (1-inch) slits in pastry to vent steam. Place skillet in oven and bake 30 35 minutes until pastry is golden and juices are bubbling at the edges. Remove skillet from oven and set aside to cool 10 minutes. Run knife around edge of pan to loosen tatin. Invert tatin onto large serving platter. Serve with Cinnamon Ice Cream (see recipe).

Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 490, Total Fat 23g, Sat Fat 10g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 30mg, Sodium 200mg, Carb 68g, Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 49g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 8%, Potas 0%