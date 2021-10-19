Shannon Wall and Nichole Kiely are part of a team of young women in Jacksonville behind the blog and social media sites “Stuff To Do In Jacksonville”. The ladies joined us on RCL to talk about the wide array of pumpkin patches in and around the area. They’ve compiled a list that can be easily downloaded on their website.

They also created a Halloween cocktail with Ghost Tequila while explaining that Halloween is NOT just a holiday for the littles! The crew has put together a list of adult themed events, also available on their sites.

https://www.facebook.com/stufftodoinjacksonville

https://www.unation.com/stuff-to-do/jacksonville/