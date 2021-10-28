Hallow's Eve: A Frightfully Funky Festival | River City Live

Add another event to the weekend! The Jacksonville community is invited to James Weldon Johnson Park for their Hallow’s Eve: A Frightfully Fun Festival Saturday evening. It’s a free event that runs from 5-10pm and is perfect for the whole family. It also is great for people who are looking for something to do after the Florida Georgia game. Expect lots of fun, food, music and more… and by more? Their park mixologist has a Witch’s Brew and Zombie Killer that will have adults feeling some type of way. Find out more about the event or other activations at the park at jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org.