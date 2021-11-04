Craft brew pub vibes has exploded on Amelia Island. A number of distilleries and brew pubs have opened in the past few years. Amelia Island Brewing Company is one of the most recent launches. As a sister location to upscale Pogo’s Kitchen, people walking along the main drag have the opportunity to pause their shopping and sightseeing to enjoy a rotation of 8 craft beers as well as a menu guaranteed to have palates popping. Their tap room appropriately named “The Alley” offers live music, sport event gatherings and its own menu. Rance made the trek to AIBC to sample their wares and learn about their community involvement.