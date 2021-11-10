Available for any size events, the Flashing Lights Photo Booth will breathe fresh life into your get-together and create an experience your guests will never forget. They ensure the photo booth is exactly what you want and is managed with the utmost care. The photos and prints are of the highest quality and they provide a ton of personalization opportunities, including themed props, custom photo strips and even a wide choice in backdrops. Better still, with very little set-up time, they can be there and ready to go in a flash!