The Holiday Season Is Around the Corner! with Noreen Young | River City Live

The holiday season is around the corner and Chanukah is coming even sooner this year. Beauty & Lifestyle expert Noreen Young is back to show gift ideas loved ones or the special people on your list will appreciate and love. Create a basket filled with a love note card and or fill a stocking.

Nowadays self-care is more important than ever. Think about giving useful,pampering, and healthy gifts. Gifts from “Hair to Toe” It’s all about giving with meaning and well thought choices.

Candles are always a good idea. Flameless or the traditional candle. Sets the mood and creates a calming sanctuary in the home.

Bath & Body gifts are always a welcome gift especially when you know their favorite scents or brand. A luxurious soap bar that may not buy themselves or luxe lotion and or relaxing bath salts.

Fragrance is always a winner. I recently discovered HOPE an uplifting fragrance with a beautiful cause. Double the giving.

Skin care is so on trend right now even more so. Masks for the skin are the perfect unexpected gift! So many choices to choose from and for all skin types. Wrapped & ready to give. Guys skin needs some sttentoo up on too.

Makeup Lovers will love the colorful

wrapped various Beauty Blenders for the skin, foundation, concealer and powder.

Eyeshadow kits to play in are another fabulous choice for teens or adults.

Makeup setting sprays to make the makeup last longer are a must especially for the makeup addict but not everyone may have the extra money for them. Treat them to a setting spray she will love.

Haircare is important and give a hair brush, dryer or styler. Add a hair product to go with it or give as a gift alone. Unisex gift idea.

Wrap with love and a special message notecard.

