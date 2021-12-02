Amelia Island Downtown Tasting Tours offers off-the-path experience

When saying off-the-path experiences, off-roading is not the meaning. Many come to the downtown area of Amelia Island and stroll up and down Center Street. Mirasol Triana and her team take tour guests on an intimate trek to venues that are on many of the side streets to showcase more of the hidden gems and charm of the island. With tour variations, guests can sample food, drinks, do some window shopping, as well as other experiences that can be catered to the individual party. One gets the opportunity to immerse themselves in the familial atmosphere that pervades the Amelia Island / Fernandina Beach community. Plan your visit today!

Tour information can be found at www.ameliaislanddowntowntastingtours.com .