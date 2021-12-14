Remembering Jax Beach Legend Sterling Joyce

The man known as the “Mayor Jax Beach” passed on recently. While widely known out in the beaches area for serving as the Maitre’ D of Casa Marina, Sterling Joyce made an impression all over Jacksonville. His smile, warm heart and love of sharing love by giving roses to people he met has people all over the community sharing memories with each other and his family. I sat down with his daughter Tonya to talk about his history and the legacy he built by giving so much back to the community.