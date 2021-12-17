Come one, come all, to the best Circus in town! After being gone for nearly two years, Verardo’s Circus and its colorful cast of performers have returned to Florida! With a classic circus tent and circus snacks, it will fill your heart with circus joy! Part traditional circus, and part Cirque du Soleil, it has to be seen to fully experience the wonder inside. With critically acclaimed human performers from around the world such as jugglers, high wire walkers, fire performers, magicians, and hilarious clowns it has it all! The big red tent will arrive in St. Augustine from December 18th to January 2nd.

For more information, visit https://www.venardoscircus.com/.