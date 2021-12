We know you may be looking for that holiday read. Liz Morgan of Buzzgirl Books joines us today for River City Reads.

This month Liz is recommending:

Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding

Lucky by Marissa stapley

My Darling Husband by KimberlyBelle

Liz also recommends watching out for this one in January:

The Maid by Nita Prose

Learn more at www.buzzgirlbooks.com