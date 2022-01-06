Staying Motivated to Read with the Jax Library

What were your friends and neighbors reading in 2021? What is everyone going to be reading after in 2022? Chris Boivin of the Jacksonville Public Library joined us on RCL to discuss this! Get inspired with a fantastic lost-in-time tales, children’s tales from Presidential Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman, or the award-winning book book by author Angeline Boulley that went viral on TikTok. And look forward to the novel that’s set to become a Michael B. Jordan film, a Ted-Bundy-Meets-the-Three-Stooges epic by Florida author Tim Dorsey, and the good and bad of regrets from bestselling columnist Daniel Pink.

Need a little more motivation? Join Jacksonville Public Library’s Jax Stacks reading challenge to keep you on track in 2022.