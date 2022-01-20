How should you celebrate the Chinese New Year?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Chinese New Year is on Feb. 1, and if you think it might be fun to celebrate or even make a dish, one local restaurant has just the idea for you.

Hakka Kitchen is a new restaurant under the House of Leaf & Bean brand, offering Chinese countryside cuisine.

Hakka, meaning “guests,” references the Hakka people, a Chinese ethnicity and descendants of the early Chinese northern dynasties, the restaurant owner said, adding that, “The menu features many of my family’s favorite dishes, as well as creations, picked up from overseas Hakka hometowns around the world.”

Hakka Kitchen is also hosting a special event to celebrate the Chinese New Year -- a special five-course dinner.

The Chinese New Year, also called the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, marks the start of the year of the tiger. People born in the year of the tiger are persistent, loyal, and strong in the face of adversity.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit LoveHakkaKitchen.com.