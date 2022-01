Ingredients:

Banana

Your choice of nuts

Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Cinnamon

(Optional) Whipped creme

1. Slice open your banana and pull apart.

2. Fill with your choice of fillings... nuts, chocolate, peanut butter. Or whatever you want!

3. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

4. Air fry at 400 degrees for 4 to 5 minutes

5. Top with whipped crème. Enjoy!