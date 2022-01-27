Jacksonville Hiking Trails Bucket List

Hiking with kids in Jacksonville is great way to explore some of our wonderful parks and recreation areas in North Florida. With a wide variety of trails to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you need a stroller friendly path, or prefer something long and winding through native Florida, Jacksonville is a great spot to lace up those shoes and take a hike.

Tips for Hiking with Kids

1. Read up on the trail you’re planning to visit. Make sure it’s appropriate for your kids, will you have a stroller? Need to use a bathroom? Amenities at all parks are not equal so know what you’re getting into before you head out.

2. Wear good walking shoes, save the sandals and flip flops for the beach.

3. Packs some water and snacks even if you’re only going for a short hike.

4. Be prepared for the weather. Pack a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen for sunny days, and a jacket or windbreaker for cooler rainy days. If you’re heading out on a long trail, make sure you’ve looked at the forecast for the area.

Ad

Hiking with kids can be a fun and rewarding way to get some exercise, while exploring Jacksonville. Learn more about hiking with kids with our 52 recommend hikes in North Florida.

Jacksonville Beach Moms is an online resource showcasing the best of Jacksonville and the Beaches for families.

Visit: jacksonvillebeachmoms.com for more info