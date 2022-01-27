Strawberry Picking in Jacksonville

Strawberry picking season in North Florida begins in January and runs through early March, depending on the weather and farm conditions. There are several great u-pick farms located in and around Jacksonville where you can take the family and harvest your own sweet berries.

Tips for Strawberry Picking

1. Always check the farm before heading out. Hours and weather conditions are subject to change opening times as well as crop availability. Don’t get stuck by assuming a farm is open for u-pick.

2. Wear closed toe shoes. You’ll be visiting a working farm, be safe and make sure you and your kids are dressed appropriately.

3. Bring a water bottle.

4. Be prepared to be outside in the sun. Wear a hat, apply sunscreen, and take other necessary precautions. Just because it’s cool outside, doesn’t mean you can’t get sunburned.

Most of all, be sure to have fun. Strawberry picking is a great activity for toddlers to teens. Everyone can get involved with choosing the most perfect, ripe, red strawberries to bring home. Learn more about u-pick strawberry day trips and find a list of farms near Jacksonville.

