One-Pot Creamy Cajun Sausage Pasta with Publix

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
1 red onion
1 green bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
2 ribs celery
6 cloves garlic
4 green onions
1/2 cup Italian parsley
1 oz freshly grated imported Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 links fresh hot Italian sausage
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
4 cups reduced sodium chicken stock
1 (14.5 oz) can fire roasted diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce
1 cup heavy whipping cream
16 oz rigatoni pasta
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1. Thinly slice onion, bell peppers, celery, garlic, and green onions. Coarsely chop parsley; grate cheese (1 cup). Heat large saucepot on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add oil and sausage to pot. Cook sausage 2-3 minutes on each side until browned; remove from pot.
2. Stir in bell peppers, onions, garlic, celery, tomato paste, and Creole seasoning. Cook 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in stock, tomatoes, hot sauce, and cream. Add sausages back to pot. Bring to a simmer, then stir in pasta. Continue to simmer 12-14 minutes, stirring often, until liquid has reduced and thickened, pasta is al dente, and sausage is 165° F.
3. Remove sausage from pot. Stir in butter, Parmesan, and parsley. Slice sausage and return to pot. Sprinkle with green onions; serve.