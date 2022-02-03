One-Pot Creamy Cajun Sausage Pasta with Publix

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 red onion

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

2 ribs celery

6 cloves garlic

4 green onions

1/2 cup Italian parsley

1 oz freshly grated imported Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 links fresh hot Italian sausage

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

4 cups reduced sodium chicken stock

1 (14.5 oz) can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1 cup heavy whipping cream

16 oz rigatoni pasta

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. Thinly slice onion, bell peppers, celery, garlic, and green onions. Coarsely chop parsley; grate cheese (1 cup). Heat large saucepot on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add oil and sausage to pot. Cook sausage 2-3 minutes on each side until browned; remove from pot.

2. Stir in bell peppers, onions, garlic, celery, tomato paste, and Creole seasoning. Cook 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in stock, tomatoes, hot sauce, and cream. Add sausages back to pot. Bring to a simmer, then stir in pasta. Continue to simmer 12-14 minutes, stirring often, until liquid has reduced and thickened, pasta is al dente, and sausage is 165° F.

3. Remove sausage from pot. Stir in butter, Parmesan, and parsley. Slice sausage and return to pot. Sprinkle with green onions; serve.