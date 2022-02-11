Why mangroves are so important for the Jax ecosystem

Are there wild animals or plants in your local park that you never saw as a child? If so, they might be arriving because of ongoing climate change.

For the first time, a large group of mangroves have grown at Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in northeast Florida. These mangroves include what could be the most northern mangrove ever found in North America. Their discovery shows that mangroves now exist further north than previously documented, giving evidence that plant communities are moving in response to climate change. The implications of this shift for our national parks and our nation are profound.

To learn more about mangroves and what they mean for Jacksonville you can read more at https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/marching-mangroves-finding-the-most-northern-one-is-just-the-beginning.htm