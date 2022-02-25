Girls, Inc. Jax empowers young ladies of the city

Girls, Inc. Jacksonville serves over 600 young ladies across 6 counties of the River City. They focus on empowering girls with a motto of Strong, Smart and Bold. The afterschool program meets daily and offers programs that teach sisterhood, wellness - physical and mental, financial education and much more. They are holding a special luncheon to show love to strong women and businesses that support them. Rance dropped by Sandalwood High School to meet some of the ladies and learn more visit: www.girlsincjax.org