AEW Dynamite brings homegrown champ to represent at Daily’s Place

Tonight, AEW returns to Daily’s place with an exciting card featuring local Jade Cargill. She played basketball at JU and graduated with a degree before an invitation to join AEW piqued her interests. In her year on the circuit, she became AEW TBS Champion and become Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year. Rance had a chance to speak with the champion about her return to perform at home and the hype surrounding the AEW Pay Per View in Orlando this weekend.