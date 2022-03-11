NS2 Fitness and Springfield Nutrition celebrate

NS2 Fitness and Springfield Nutrition opened their brick and mortar 1 year ago. They have planned a huge anniversary celebration to commemorate that opening. In the year since they opened, they have evolved to expand classes and their protein shake menu. They have also created new menu items to help burn fat and energize their “family” whether there to exercise or in need of a natural life boost. Rance spoke with the McGriffs to find out about their evolution and future plans.