6 must-haves to update your Spring fashion

Just back from New York City and showed us what she found in the fashion capitol and will show you “6 Must Haves” to update your look for spring 2022! Color your world this spring. Noreen just guest spoke at the International Esthetics Cosmetics and Spa Show & International Beauty Shows and shared what’s hot on the streets and shops in NYC and the dish from two international beauty shows too. Enjoy her blog where she will post her beauty adventures.

THINK in anything Pink! From lipstick, blush, eyeshadow, fashion accessories to clothing this spring. It is an instant pick me up for your spirits and your complexion too!

Dresses and pants suits are BACK but not the ones you used to wear. And say ‘Goodbye’ to wearing the pandemic relaxed and casual lifestyle look. Get a bit “dolled up’ again. Even if you simply want to wear blue jeans. Add some bold or warm pastel colors to your wardrobe like a colorful jacket, sweater or top.

Men are sporting and wearing nail polish too In NYC and around the globe. MANICURES and pedicures for MEN are trending and men are all in! Harry Styles and MGK have a lot of influence in this trend. From one finger nail to all ten. Gray, metallics and even blue jean blue are colors they embellish with.

HEALTHY skin is so IN...

Jelly Masks by Esthemax are the hottest skin treatment in the SPA industry. Next time you are at the spa ask them for one. There are all kinds of jelly masks. Your esthetician will choose the right one for you. Illuminating, Brightening, Calming, Anti-aging. Your face and neck will look healthier, glowy and it feels amazing!

Fruit,Plant,floral and CBD based skin care has never been more in! Light Therapy, beauty devices and Cryo Therapy are ever growing and taking over the skin care world.

A moment of Zen SELF-Care has never been more important. Carve out a space and time in your day and home to “chill in” for mental clarity, a beauty ritual, yoga or meditation or simply being still in.

Enjoy her beauty and lifestyle blog: beautycandy.wordpress.com Or check her out on Tik Tok @noreenykissyoung for more beauty and skin care secrets.