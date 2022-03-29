Engaging the community with a free book fair and more

Mr. Dunbar, the Image Award winning Teacher of the Year and educator turned entertainer shares how his brand of enrichment services and events have such a high impact on youth excellence and community relations. He created the JIt Jam series as a way to engage the community with the ultimate free book fair and dance party. The focus of this event is “FSA Pep Rally for Kids, Friends and Family of all ages”. Attendees can drop by Northwestern Legends Elementary gymnasium to get the full experience.