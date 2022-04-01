Baby sloth at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm

The River City Live team headed out to get the first look and learn about the sloth family. The proud parents, Grizzly and Teddy, Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths, welcomed a new baby into the world around 7 weeks ago. At 37, Grizzly is one of the oldest sloths to give birth and 47-year-old-male Teddy is one of the oldest sloths ever recorded. Both mother and baby are doing well and are currently on maternity leave in private quarters. On our visit we witnessed how the mom and baby interact and feed. We also learned fascinating facts about sloths.

To learn more about St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park visit alligatorfarm.com