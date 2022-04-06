All the fun things to do at the Clay County Fair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Clay County Fair is going on now and goes through April 11th. From concerts, food, fun, and rides the fair has everything! Rance stopped by one of the newest exhibits at the fair called Ag Town and it’s purpose is to educate and entertain. It is a small town across from the livestock complex where farming is fun.

There always your favorites as well like:

Midway Rides are available from Deggeller Attractions. They have provided midway entertainment for the fair since its inception. The midway features over 40 rides for young and old alike. Check out our daily deals for discount ride armbands

Main Stage entertainment is located in the Cattlemen’s Arena. Special entertainment is featured almost daily during the fair. Top national acts perform in this huge facility. All entertainment is FREE, however reserved seating is available for a small charge and can be done on-line.

Ad

The Early Florida Village is a unique opportunity to step back in time to see Clay County life in the years past. During the fair each exhibit is live with demonstrators dressed in the era to provide guests with a live experience of how life was in Early Florida. Food samples, shade trees and sitting areas make the live history experience a real enjoyable treat. This is also home to our Little Red Barn, which features baby farm animals!

Livestock is the foundation of the fair. Livestock exhibits provide everyone the opportunity to experience our true agriculture roots....after all, this is an agricultural fair. Today many guests have not had the opportunity to see farm life that’s so important to our American way of life. Agriculture is our lifeline for our food supply. Come check out our barn to learn and see!

Ad

If you would like to get tickets and find the fair schedule you can visit: claycountyfair.org