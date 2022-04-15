71º

Air Fryer Friday: Cinnamon roll Easter bunnies

Annie’s Cinnamon Rolls

The icing pack that comes with the Cinnamon Rolls

Pink Jelly Beans

Brown Jelly beans (or you can use fruit instead of Jelly Beans)

1. Place 5 cinnamon rolls on a work surface.

2. Unroll the remaining 5 cinnamon rolls into a long strip. Cut each strip into two. You will now have 10 dough strips

3. To make one bunny, you will need one rolled cinnamon roll and 2 long strips.

4. Fold each strip to make a floppy bunny ears and pinch it firmly to the whole cinnamon roll to make a bunny face with floppy ears. Repeat with the remaining rolls and dough strips

5. Very carefully place a bunny face in the air fryer basket.

6. Air fry at 320F for 10 minutes. Repeat with the remaining bunny rolls.

7. Once the bunny rolls have cooled a bit, slather the icing that came with the rolls on the face and the ears.

Place two brown jelly beans for eyes, a pink jelly bean for nose. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.