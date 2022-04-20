Getting up close and personal with Florida wildlife

Today the Florida Museum of Natural History joins the show to discuss Florida wildlife; specifically the unique species of butterflies that are native to Florida. While they brought butterflies to the studio, the museum has a beautiful butterfly exhibit that is a must-see for all families.

The Butterfly Rainforest is a can’t-miss living exhibit that features hundreds of free-flying butterflies and birds from around the world along with an assortment of other animals including turtles and fish to experience firsthand. The lush landscape is planted in tropical trees and colorful flowering plants amid waterfalls and a walking path. Skilled interpretive staff are available to help answer questions and provide visitors with a personal and highly engaging experience. Ticket sales and exhibit entrance close at 4:30 p.m.

To learn more and to purchase tickets click here.