Celebrating 200 years of Jax: James Weldon Johnson Park

Did you know that this year is Jacksonville’s 200th birthday?

We headed over to James Weldon Johnson park with Explore Jax Core’s Yollie. Yollie dives deep into the parks rich history as we explore each corner of the park. The park has historic markers in every corner to talk about a different era of Jacksonville history. Two of these landmarks include the statue in the center of the park (formerly of a Confederate soldier) and a marker to explain the history of the Great Fire of 1901. If you want to learn more about Jax’s history, take a tour with Yollie!