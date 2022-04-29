Let’s celebrate! This group that helps Jacksonville kids is celebrating its 50th anniversary

This group is celebrating its 50th anniversary, as it's been helping kids in the Jacksonville community for now five decades.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For 50 years now, JaxPAL has been partnering with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, creating positive relationships between law enforcement officers and our community’s youth, through sports, educational and leadership programs.

The numbers are quite impressive.

More than 4,700 youth are served on an annual basis, and 100% of the kids are promoted to the next grade level.

JaxPAL leaders want to celebrate, and invite members of the public to a gala -- specifically, the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville (JaxPAL) 50th Anniversary Gala.

It’s set for Saturday, May 14, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Jacksonville Public Library, 304 N Main St., in Jacksonville.

The public can get involved by donating, purchasing a ticket ($100) or a table ($1,000 for eight seats).

Learn more through JaxPAL’s website -- or watch the video above.