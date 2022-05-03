The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival is back!

The second annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns to the nation’s oldest city, May 4-8. The World Golf Hall of Fame, the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2022 festival: A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/ proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival is a five-day food and drink celebration. The festival was recently recognized at “One of Florida’s Top 10 Food & Wine Festivals”, by USA Today.

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Events

