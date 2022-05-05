Anglers will compete in the 33rd annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament May 19–21, 2022, to benefit little patients.

This year’s highlights:

· More than $48,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to competitors from across the Southeast.

· The Wolfson Children’s Bass Tournament is one of the largest bass fishing tournaments in Florida, and one of the longest running, now in its 33rd year.

· Since the first tournament in 1989, the event has raised more than $6 million for Wolfson Children’s and the young patients treated there.

Featured events:

· Thursday, May 19, 2022: Lads & Lasses Tournament (one male, one female boater). Palatka City Docks.

· Friday, May 20: VIP & Friends Tournament (sponsor boats pre-fish). Palatka City Docks.

· Saturday, May 21: 33rd Annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament. Palatka City Docks.

Register online any time before 8 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022. In-person registrations will take place at the Palatka City Docks from 4 am to safe light the morning of the Lads & Lasses and VIP & Friends tournaments, and from 3 am to safe light the morning of Saturday’s tournament. Boats launch at safe light. The Palatka City Docks are located at 309 River Street, Palatka, Fla. 32177.